Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

ULVR.L on London Stock Exchange

4,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,161.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,738,383
52-wk High
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.26

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 14,036.30 14,930.60 13,142.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 54,370.40 55,747.00 52,996.10 54,762.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18 55,112.30 59,102.00 52,553.60 57,129.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.24 2.33 2.15 1.99
Year Ending Dec-18 20 2.43 2.63 2.20 2.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 12.20 14.30 9.30 10.71

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,495.00 14,406.00 89.00 0.61
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,168.20 13,319.00 150.75 1.14
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,172.80 13,050.00 122.80 0.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,411.80 13,380.00 31.75 0.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,036.30 13,735.20 301.17 2.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14,036.30 14,036.30 13,289.00 13,289.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 54,370.40 54,498.30 54,650.50 54,807.80 54,762.20
Year Ending Dec-18 55,112.30 55,248.00 55,997.80 56,102.10 57,129.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.24 2.23 2.23 2.21 1.99
Year Ending Dec-18 2.43 2.41 2.43 2.43 2.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 8
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 0 10
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 4 6
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 4 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

Unilever PLC News

