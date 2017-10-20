Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 14,036.30 14,930.60 13,142.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 54,370.40 55,747.00 52,996.10 54,762.20 Year Ending Dec-18 18 55,112.30 59,102.00 52,553.60 57,129.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.24 2.33 2.15 1.99 Year Ending Dec-18 20 2.43 2.63 2.20 2.15 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 12.20 14.30 9.30 10.71