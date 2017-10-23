Edition:
Umicore SA (UMI.BR)

UMI.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

37.80EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.13 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€37.67
Open
€37.67
Day's High
€37.92
Day's Low
€37.35
Volume
490,272
Avg. Vol
685,134
52-wk High
€39.00
52-wk Low
€23.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 5 4 3
(5) SELL 3 2 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.86 2.81 2.76 2.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,814.38 2,966.00 2,672.00 2,874.30
Year Ending Dec-18 14 3,175.17 3,564.00 2,905.00 3,193.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 2.49 2.70 2.30 2.55
Year Ending Dec-18 20 2.81 3.37 2.15 2.85
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 14.31 19.00 8.00 10.29

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,814.38 2,814.38 2,814.38 2,812.45 2,874.30
Year Ending Dec-18 3,175.17 3,175.17 3,175.17 3,155.89 3,193.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.49 2.49 2.49 2.48 2.55
Year Ending Dec-18 2.81 2.81 2.81 2.80 2.85

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

