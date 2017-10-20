Edition:
Unipar Carbocloro SA (UNIP6.SA)

UNIP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 13.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
137,220
52-wk High
R$ 14.15
52-wk Low
R$ 6.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-09 1,377.00 1,395.45 18.45 1.34
Quarter Ending Jun-09 1,270.50 1,012.91 257.59 20.27
Quarter Ending Mar-09 1,034.60 1,079.96 45.36 4.38
Quarter Ending Dec-08 1,081.40 1,117.43 36.03 3.33
Quarter Ending Sep-08 2,142.00 1,570.41 571.59 26.69
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-09 0.00 0.54 0.54 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-09 6.80 1.15 5.65 83.09
Quarter Ending Mar-09 -1.10 -0.90 0.20 -18.18
Quarter Ending Dec-08 -0.10 -6.03 5.93 -5,930.00
Quarter Ending Sep-08 -1.00 -1.70 0.70 -70.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

