Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)

UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

259.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.90 (+3.15%)
Prev Close
Rs251.10
Open
Rs254.90
Day's High
Rs260.00
Day's Low
Rs253.30
Volume
200,752
Avg. Vol
58,014
52-wk High
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.86 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 15,520.60 16,534.00 14,262.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 17,871.50 19,118.00 16,701.00 17,944.10
Year Ending Mar-19 4 20,201.80 21,788.00 19,007.00 19,732.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 13.25 15.40 11.49 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 15.68 18.90 12.20 20.12
Year Ending Mar-19 4 20.52 24.30 18.60 24.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 15.90 19.80 12.00 27.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,985.00 1,866.78 118.22 5.96

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 15,520.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17,871.50 17,938.40 17,938.40 18,042.60 17,944.10
Year Ending Mar-19 20,201.80 20,279.20 20,279.20 20,683.00 19,732.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 13.25 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.68 15.68 15.68 16.90 20.12
Year Ending Mar-19 20.52 20.52 20.52 21.25 24.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Unichem Laboratories Ltd News

