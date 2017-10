Sales and Profit Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 110,860.00 116,912.00 104,809.00 140,782.00 Year Ending Dec-18 2 108,869.00 114,632.00 103,107.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 69.51 71.42 67.60 47.91 Year Ending Dec-18 2 35.40 43.60 27.20 --