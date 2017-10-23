Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)
UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6.40INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+5.79%)
Prev Close
Rs6.05
Open
Rs6.15
Day's High
Rs6.70
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Volume
33,257,841
Avg. Vol
37,748,840
52-wk High
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|7,167.56
|10,578.90
|3,411.39
|47.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|6,287.37
|7,045.61
|758.24
|12.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|6,141.74
|3,837.29
|2,304.44
|37.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|8,200.00
|15,221.30
|7,021.29
|85.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|8,003.78
|10,333.10
|2,329.35
|29.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.20
|0.17
|0.03
|15.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.20
|-0.06
|0.26
|130.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.10
|3.81
|3.71
|3,710.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.20
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.25
|0.12
|0.13
|52.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings