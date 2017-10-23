Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)
UTG.L on London Stock Exchange
705.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
710.00
Open
708.00
Day's High
710.00
Day's Low
699.50
Volume
114,097
Avg. Vol
663,966
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.78
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|175.74
|187.29
|167.40
|178.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|187.84
|198.11
|178.80
|162.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|29.76
|30.52
|29.20
|29.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|34.33
|35.73
|32.70
|33.87
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.40
|14.80
|12.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|175.74
|175.74
|174.85
|174.73
|178.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|187.84
|187.84
|188.13
|187.96
|162.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29.76
|29.76
|29.73
|29.72
|29.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34.33
|34.33
|34.45
|34.42
|33.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite
- BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3
- Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services
- UPDATE 1-Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services