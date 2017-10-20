Edition:
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

UTX.N on New York Stock Exchange

120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$120.93
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
902,304
52-wk High
$124.77
52-wk Low
$97.67

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.56 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 3 3
(3) HOLD 12 12 11 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.47 2.47 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16 15,419.30 15,848.40 15,134.00 15,240.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 14,520.00 14,693.00 14,300.00 14,240.80
Year Ending Dec-17 18 59,467.70 59,989.00 58,729.00 59,258.80
Year Ending Dec-18 20 62,710.40 66,024.90 61,419.00 62,049.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16 1.56 1.60 1.53 1.80
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 1.48 1.53 1.43 1.57
Year Ending Dec-17 19 6.57 6.60 6.44 6.80
Year Ending Dec-18 20 6.86 7.25 6.49 7.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.62 9.00 3.45 7.76

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15,236.30 15,280.00 43.66 0.29
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,486.70 13,815.00 328.33 2.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,700.40 14,659.00 41.43 0.28
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,271.00 14,538.00 266.95 1.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,669.50 14,874.00 204.53 1.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.78 1.85 0.07 3.94
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.39 1.48 0.09 6.51
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.56 1.56 0.00 0.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.66 1.76 0.10 5.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.68 1.82 0.14 8.24

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 15,419.30 15,424.30 15,418.40 15,409.80 15,240.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 14,520.00 14,520.00 14,520.00 14,559.10 14,240.80
Year Ending Dec-17 59,467.70 59,446.50 59,433.20 59,423.40 59,258.80
Year Ending Dec-18 62,710.40 62,714.50 62,413.30 62,418.40 62,049.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.56 1.56 1.57 1.58 1.80
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.48 1.48 1.50 1.52 1.57
Year Ending Dec-17 6.57 6.57 6.57 6.58 6.80
Year Ending Dec-18 6.86 6.87 6.92 7.01 7.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 5 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 4
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 7

