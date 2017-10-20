United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)
UTX.N on New York Stock Exchange
120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$120.93
$120.93
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
902,304
902,304
52-wk High
$124.77
$124.77
52-wk Low
$97.67
$97.67
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.56
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|11
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.47
|2.47
|2.47
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16
|15,419.30
|15,848.40
|15,134.00
|15,240.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6
|14,520.00
|14,693.00
|14,300.00
|14,240.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|59,467.70
|59,989.00
|58,729.00
|59,258.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|62,710.40
|66,024.90
|61,419.00
|62,049.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16
|1.56
|1.60
|1.53
|1.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6
|1.48
|1.53
|1.43
|1.57
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|6.57
|6.60
|6.44
|6.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|6.86
|7.25
|6.49
|7.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|5.62
|9.00
|3.45
|7.76
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|15,236.30
|15,280.00
|43.66
|0.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,486.70
|13,815.00
|328.33
|2.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,700.40
|14,659.00
|41.43
|0.28
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,271.00
|14,538.00
|266.95
|1.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,669.50
|14,874.00
|204.53
|1.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.78
|1.85
|0.07
|3.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.39
|1.48
|0.09
|6.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.56
|1.56
|0.00
|0.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.66
|1.76
|0.10
|5.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.68
|1.82
|0.14
|8.24
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|15,419.30
|15,424.30
|15,418.40
|15,409.80
|15,240.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|14,520.00
|14,520.00
|14,520.00
|14,559.10
|14,240.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|59,467.70
|59,446.50
|59,433.20
|59,423.40
|59,258.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|62,710.40
|62,714.50
|62,413.30
|62,418.40
|62,049.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.56
|1.56
|1.57
|1.58
|1.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.48
|1.48
|1.50
|1.52
|1.57
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.57
|6.57
|6.57
|6.58
|6.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.86
|6.87
|6.92
|7.01
|7.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|5
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|7
- BRIEF-United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board
- BRIEF-United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share
- LPC: Low rates, improving economy ignite US syndicated lending
- BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co
- UPDATE 1-China's C919 jet could do 3rd test flight within days -COMAC exec