Visa Inc (V.N)
V.N on New York Stock Exchange
107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$107.55
$107.55
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,029,314
2,029,314
52-wk High
$109.26
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17
$75.17
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.85
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|18
|15
|15
|15
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|18
|17
|17
|17
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.65
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|30
|4,630.60
|4,731.00
|4,543.00
|4,726.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|23
|4,854.72
|4,998.66
|4,753.14
|4,981.83
|Year Ending Sep-17
|35
|18,134.50
|18,234.00
|18,046.00
|18,122.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|35
|19,946.60
|20,329.00
|19,438.00
|20,121.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|35
|0.85
|0.89
|0.81
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|29
|0.97
|1.04
|0.90
|0.97
|Year Ending Sep-17
|37
|3.42
|3.46
|3.39
|3.32
|Year Ending Sep-18
|38
|4.00
|4.20
|3.83
|3.94
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|16.63
|19.00
|15.00
|16.07
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,361.07
|4,565.00
|203.93
|4.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,295.08
|4,477.00
|181.92
|4.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,292.11
|4,461.00
|168.89
|3.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,228.77
|4,261.00
|32.23
|0.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,645.79
|3,630.00
|15.79
|0.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.81
|0.86
|0.05
|6.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.79
|0.86
|0.07
|8.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.78
|0.86
|0.08
|10.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.73
|0.78
|0.05
|7.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.66
|0.69
|0.03
|3.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|4,630.60
|4,632.60
|4,627.61
|4,628.16
|4,726.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4,854.72
|4,850.39
|4,847.78
|4,851.19
|4,981.83
|Year Ending Sep-17
|18,134.50
|18,135.80
|18,133.90
|18,134.70
|18,122.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|19,946.60
|19,931.10
|19,920.70
|19,939.30
|20,121.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.97
|0.97
|0.97
|0.97
|0.97
|Year Ending Sep-17
|3.42
|3.42
|3.42
|3.43
|3.32
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|3.94
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|3
|0
|5
|0
