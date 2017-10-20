Edition:
India

Visa Inc (V.N)

V.N on New York Stock Exchange

107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$107.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,029,314
52-wk High
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.85 September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 18 15 15 15
(2) OUTPERFORM 18 17 17 17
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.65 1.73 1.73 1.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 30 4,630.60 4,731.00 4,543.00 4,726.62
Quarter Ending Mar-18 23 4,854.72 4,998.66 4,753.14 4,981.83
Year Ending Sep-17 35 18,134.50 18,234.00 18,046.00 18,122.30
Year Ending Sep-18 35 19,946.60 20,329.00 19,438.00 20,121.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 35 0.85 0.89 0.81 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-18 29 0.97 1.04 0.90 0.97
Year Ending Sep-17 37 3.42 3.46 3.39 3.32
Year Ending Sep-18 38 4.00 4.20 3.83 3.94
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 16.63 19.00 15.00 16.07

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,361.07 4,565.00 203.93 4.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,295.08 4,477.00 181.92 4.24
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,292.11 4,461.00 168.89 3.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,228.77 4,261.00 32.23 0.76
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,645.79 3,630.00 15.79 0.43
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.81 0.86 0.05 6.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.79 0.86 0.07 8.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.78 0.86 0.08 10.04
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.73 0.78 0.05 7.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.66 0.69 0.03 3.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 4,630.60 4,632.60 4,627.61 4,628.16 4,726.62
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4,854.72 4,850.39 4,847.78 4,851.19 4,981.83
Year Ending Sep-17 18,134.50 18,135.80 18,133.90 18,134.70 18,122.30
Year Ending Sep-18 19,946.60 19,931.10 19,920.70 19,939.30 20,121.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.97 0.97 0.97 0.97 0.97
Year Ending Sep-17 3.42 3.42 3.42 3.43 3.32
Year Ending Sep-18 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.94

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 1 2 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Sep-18 3 0 5 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 1 1 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Sep-18 3 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Visa Inc News

» More V.N News