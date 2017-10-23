Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)
VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
552.65INR
23 Oct 2017
552.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs10.10 (+1.86%)
Rs10.10 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
Rs542.55
Rs542.55
Open
Rs544.90
Rs544.90
Day's High
Rs555.00
Rs555.00
Day's Low
Rs537.75
Rs537.75
Volume
1,613,804
1,613,804
Avg. Vol
1,186,383
1,186,383
52-wk High
Rs558.20
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05
Rs233.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.33
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings