Edition:
India

Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)

VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

552.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.10 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
Rs542.55
Open
Rs544.90
Day's High
Rs555.00
Day's Low
Rs537.75
Volume
1,613,804
Avg. Vol
1,186,383
52-wk High
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Vakrangee Ltd News