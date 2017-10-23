Edition:
Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

494.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs494.10
Open
Rs499.00
Day's High
Rs499.00
Day's Low
Rs492.80
Volume
11,451
Avg. Vol
88,240
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.17 1.20 1.20 1.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 39,953.00 40,803.00 38,669.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 6 45,740.30 46,727.00 44,525.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 11.35 12.00 11.13 --
Year Ending Dec-18 6 15.08 15.70 14.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,990.50 16,263.00 727.45 4.28
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12.60 13.45 0.85 6.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 39,953.00 39,918.00 39,613.20 39,613.20 --
Year Ending Dec-18 45,740.30 45,635.60 45,635.60 45,635.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11.35 11.39 11.39 11.39 --
Year Ending Dec-18 15.08 14.96 14.96 14.96 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

