Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)
VEC.L on London Stock Exchange
101.00GBp
4:32pm IST
101.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.40 (-2.32%)
-2.40 (-2.32%)
Prev Close
103.40
103.40
Open
103.30
103.30
Day's High
103.50
103.50
Day's Low
100.70
100.70
Volume
198,869
198,869
Avg. Vol
1,713,676
1,713,676
52-wk High
166.97
166.97
52-wk Low
88.90
88.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.91
|1.90
|1.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|153.81
|173.00
|143.70
|204.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|184.00
|222.10
|167.40
|255.68
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|3.28
|4.50
|2.17
|7.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4.96
|8.40
|2.40
|12.01
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.00
|22.00
|22.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|153.81
|153.81
|162.04
|168.54
|204.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|184.00
|184.00
|193.87
|203.50
|255.68
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.28
|3.28
|2.14
|2.29
|7.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.96
|4.96
|4.67
|5.55
|12.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
- BRIEF-Vectura updates on positive Flutiform K-haler regulatory progress
- BRIEF-Vectura Group posts HY revenue of 78.8 million pounds
- BRIEF-Vectura signs VR410 agreement with Pulmatrix
- BRIEF-Vectura announces ANDA filing for US generic version of Advair Diskus
- Vectura signs deal with Novartis for generic U.S. lung therapy