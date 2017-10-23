Edition:
Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)

VEC.L on London Stock Exchange

101.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.40 (-2.32%)
Prev Close
103.40
Open
103.30
Day's High
103.50
Day's Low
100.70
Volume
198,869
Avg. Vol
1,713,676
52-wk High
166.97
52-wk Low
88.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.91 1.91 1.90 1.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 153.81 173.00 143.70 204.65
Year Ending Dec-18 10 184.00 222.10 167.40 255.68
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 3.28 4.50 2.17 7.04
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4.96 8.40 2.40 12.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.00 22.00 22.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 153.81 153.81 162.04 168.54 204.65
Year Ending Dec-18 184.00 184.00 193.87 203.50 255.68
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.28 3.28 2.14 2.29 7.04
Year Ending Dec-18 4.96 4.96 4.67 5.55 12.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Vectura Group PLC News

