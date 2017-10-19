Edition:
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS)

VESTL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.59TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
7.59TL
Open
7.64TL
Day's High
7.70TL
Day's Low
7.58TL
Volume
4,787,018
Avg. Vol
7,262,092
52-wk High
8.77TL
52-wk Low
5.45TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.33 2.33 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 11,151.50 11,335.90 10,967.00 10,909.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 12,438.50 13,142.10 11,735.00 12,162.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.76
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,980.00 2,958.43 978.43 49.42
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,287.00 2,382.87 95.87 4.19
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,030.00 2,775.82 254.18 8.39
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,459.00 2,116.96 342.04 13.91
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2,170.00 1,597.46 572.54 26.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,151.50 11,151.50 10,967.00 10,967.00 10,909.00
Year Ending Dec-18 12,438.50 12,438.50 11,735.00 11,735.00 12,162.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

