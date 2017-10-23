Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)
VESU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,317.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-28.20 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs1,345.45
Open
Rs1,358.00
Day's High
Rs1,358.00
Day's Low
Rs1,310.00
Volume
10,803
Avg. Vol
15,601
52-wk High
Rs1,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs991.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|9,667.64
|10,104.60
|9,403.00
|9,045.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|11,233.90
|12,226.50
|10,792.00
|10,097.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|52.32
|53.60
|49.69
|50.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|61.30
|63.80
|55.70
|54.35
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|52.10
|52.10
|52.10
|44.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,356.00
|2,394.40
|38.40
|1.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,288.00
|2,273.80
|14.20
|0.62
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,261.00
|2,113.90
|147.10
|6.51
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,105.00
|2,261.90
|156.90
|7.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,890.00
|1,818.00
|72.00
|3.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|9.10
|9.12
|0.02
|0.22
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|8.97
|8.71
|0.26
|2.90
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,667.64
|9,667.64
|9,667.64
|9,755.86
|9,045.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11,233.90
|11,233.90
|11,233.90
|11,381.20
|10,097.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|52.32
|52.32
|52.32
|51.96
|50.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|61.30
|61.30
|61.30
|60.90
|54.35
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0