Edition:
India

Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)

VJBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

58.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs59.35
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs59.90
Day's Low
Rs58.20
Volume
1,238,850
Avg. Vol
1,293,353
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs37.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 37,795.00 37,795.00 37,795.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.90 5.90 5.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 7,797.13 7,016.80 780.33 10.01
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,915.00 28,746.00 22,831.00 385.98
Quarter Ending Sep-13 6,130.00 5,814.90 315.10 5.14
Quarter Ending Mar-13 4,846.00 7,937.80 3,091.80 63.80
Quarter Ending Sep-12 6,020.00 5,335.10 684.90 11.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 37,795.00 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

