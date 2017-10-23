Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)
VJBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs59.35
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs59.90
Day's Low
Rs58.20
Volume
1,238,850
Avg. Vol
1,293,353
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs37.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|37,795.00
|37,795.00
|37,795.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|--
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|7,797.13
|7,016.80
|780.33
|10.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|5,915.00
|28,746.00
|22,831.00
|385.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|6,130.00
|5,814.90
|315.10
|5.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|4,846.00
|7,937.80
|3,091.80
|63.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|6,020.00
|5,335.10
|684.90
|11.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37,795.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings