Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)

VLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

60.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€60.94
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
748,042
52-wk High
€67.80
52-wk Low
€48.73

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.94 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 10 11 11
(3) HOLD 8 8 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.64 2.62 2.58 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 5,119.50 5,288.00 4,951.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 19,017.20 19,519.00 18,512.70 17,706.10
Year Ending Dec-18 21 21,156.30 22,059.00 19,513.00 18,917.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.94 0.94 0.94 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 4.25 4.73 3.15 4.18
Year Ending Dec-18 23 4.92 5.50 4.12 4.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.30 13.30 11.30 11.17

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,910.33 4,697.00 213.33 4.34
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,630.00 4,767.00 137.00 2.96
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,201.50 4,395.00 193.50 4.61
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,717.33 3,994.00 276.67 7.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,960.50 4,213.00 252.50 6.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,119.50 5,119.50 5,119.50 5,119.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19,017.20 19,032.20 19,076.30 19,134.10 17,706.10
Year Ending Dec-18 21,156.30 21,171.50 21,223.20 21,210.90 18,917.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.94 0.94 0.94 1.02 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.25 4.25 4.27 4.30 4.18
Year Ending Dec-18 4.92 4.92 4.92 4.94 4.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

