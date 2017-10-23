V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)
VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,416.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-32.05 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,449.00
Open
Rs1,459.00
Day's High
Rs1,459.00
Day's Low
Rs1,402.60
Volume
16,134
Avg. Vol
41,260
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|2.33
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|9,682.00
|9,690.00
|9,674.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|12,658.70
|13,003.00
|12,020.70
|11,577.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|15,577.50
|16,416.00
|13,944.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|20.43
|21.10
|19.76
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|31.30
|35.30
|28.60
|28.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|41.38
|49.00
|34.11
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,147.71
|3,151.27
|3.56
|0.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,216.00
|2,268.19
|52.19
|2.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,682.00
|1,614.68
|67.32
|4.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|2,080.00
|2,042.76
|37.24
|1.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,708.00
|1,702.15
|5.85
|0.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.07
|12.32
|6.25
|102.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,682.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,658.70
|12,658.70
|12,511.90
|12,270.90
|11,577.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,577.50
|15,577.50
|15,180.00
|14,767.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20.43
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31.30
|31.30
|31.95
|28.58
|28.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|41.38
|41.38
|41.56
|36.58
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0