Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 1,333.32 1,400.00 1,290.80 1,389.61 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,376.15 1,700.00 1,265.41 1,427.31 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 2.41 2.83 2.14 2.78 Year Ending Dec-18 11 2.45 3.02 2.17 2.86 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.85 -0.85 -0.85 3.68