Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)

VRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.33
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,358,320
52-wk High
$32.50
52-wk Low
$11.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.95 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 13 12 13 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14 2,169.31 2,273.00 2,052.90 2,792.74
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 2,056.63 2,340.00 1,922.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 8,702.95 8,878.00 8,512.50 10,424.90
Year Ending Dec-18 19 8,496.42 9,960.00 7,752.40 10,904.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 15 0.95 1.22 0.75 2.13
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.70 1.01 0.45 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 3.67 4.04 3.40 7.71
Year Ending Dec-18 17 3.48 4.30 2.64 8.52
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -9.80 -2.00 -14.90 12.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,218.52 2,233.00 14.48 0.65
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,183.75 2,109.00 74.75 3.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,338.27 2,403.00 64.73 2.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,494.01 2,479.60 14.41 0.58
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,459.55 2,420.20 39.35 1.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.94 1.03 0.09 9.09
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.87 0.78 0.09 9.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.20 1.26 0.06 4.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.75 1.55 0.20 11.42
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.48 1.40 0.08 5.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,169.31 2,169.31 2,160.86 2,169.65 2,792.74
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,056.63 2,056.63 1,981.80 2,101.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8,702.95 8,702.95 8,696.05 8,725.16 10,424.90
Year Ending Dec-18 8,496.42 8,496.42 8,420.60 8,563.99 10,904.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.94 2.13
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.70 0.70 0.73 0.75 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3.67 3.67 3.69 3.66 7.71
Year Ending Dec-18 3.48 3.48 3.50 3.61 8.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

