Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)

WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,166.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-135.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
14,301.00
Open
14,520.00
Day's High
14,528.00
Day's Low
13,649.00
Volume
107,726
Avg. Vol
76,423
52-wk High
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.14 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 7 32,156.30 34,063.10 29,940.20 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 34,742.90 37,014.00 33,361.00 33,760.70
Year Ending Jun-19 6 38,314.10 42,697.00 35,385.20 35,667.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 7 1,373.33 1,692.60 1,095.60 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 1,696.67 1,791.00 1,401.00 1,621.50
Year Ending Jun-19 6 1,923.78 2,230.00 1,556.00 1,817.85
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 32,156.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 34,742.90 34,742.90 34,321.30 35,217.30 33,760.70
Year Ending Jun-19 38,314.10 38,314.10 37,855.40 37,867.00 35,667.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,373.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,696.67 1,696.67 1,653.40 1,645.35 1,621.50
Year Ending Jun-19 1,923.78 1,923.78 1,886.95 1,854.40 1,817.85

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

