Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 7 32,156.30 34,063.10 29,940.20 -- Year Ending Jun-18 6 34,742.90 37,014.00 33,361.00 33,760.70 Year Ending Jun-19 6 38,314.10 42,697.00 35,385.20 35,667.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 7 1,373.33 1,692.60 1,095.60 -- Year Ending Jun-18 6 1,696.67 1,791.00 1,401.00 1,621.50 Year Ending Jun-19 6 1,923.78 2,230.00 1,556.00 1,817.85 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00