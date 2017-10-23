Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)
WCKH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
618.95INR
23 Oct 2017
618.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.50 (+0.73%)
Rs4.50 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs614.45
Rs614.45
Open
Rs619.60
Rs619.60
Day's High
Rs624.20
Rs624.20
Day's Low
Rs612.90
Rs612.90
Volume
466,850
466,850
Avg. Vol
1,109,973
1,109,973
52-wk High
Rs898.90
Rs898.90
52-wk Low
Rs530.65
Rs530.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Sell
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|43,033.60
|43,033.60
|43,033.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|24.66
|24.66
|24.66
|49.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|28.12
|28.12
|28.12
|80.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|13,705.00
|10,791.40
|2,913.60
|21.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|9,759.00
|13,820.50
|4,061.50
|41.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|10,437.00
|9,478.60
|958.40
|9.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|10,463.00
|9,911.90
|551.10
|5.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|11,226.50
|10,386.70
|839.80
|7.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|4.50
|31.20
|26.70
|593.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|31.10
|28.77
|2.33
|7.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|31.70
|37.49
|5.79
|18.26
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|25.46
|34.68
|9.22
|36.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43,033.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24.66
|24.66
|24.66
|24.66
|49.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28.12
|28.12
|28.12
|28.12
|80.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0