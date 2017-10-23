Edition:
Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)

WDIG.DE on Xetra

80.02EUR
4:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.13 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€80.15
Open
€80.01
Day's High
€80.45
Day's Low
€79.77
Volume
208,461
Avg. Vol
440,133
52-wk High
€82.92
52-wk Low
€38.59

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.65 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 7 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 10 10
(3) HOLD 9 10 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.19 2.19 2.11 2.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 426.49 445.67 381.00 372.71
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 477.55 656.59 380.55 313.29
Year Ending Dec-17 23 1,382.63 1,460.00 1,230.00 1,287.67
Year Ending Dec-18 23 1,736.00 1,933.00 1,523.00 1,538.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.65 0.70 0.60 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.54 0.57 0.49 0.52
Year Ending Dec-17 25 2.12 2.45 1.86 2.10
Year Ending Dec-18 25 2.72 3.16 2.19 2.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 7 20.13 27.30 10.80 28.17

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 322.64 340.58 17.94 5.56
Quarter Ending Mar-17 276.11 274.89 1.21 0.44
Quarter Ending Dec-16 305.13 309.01 3.88 1.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 268.35 267.56 0.79 0.29
Quarter Ending Jun-16 239.22 241.32 2.10 0.88
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.47 0.46 0.01 1.96
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.38 0.39 0.01 2.31
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.50 0.41 0.09 18.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.43 0.40 0.03 6.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.36 0.32 0.04 11.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 426.49 426.49 415.58 401.03 372.71
Quarter Ending Mar-18 477.55 472.41 455.82 330.76 313.29
Year Ending Dec-17 1,382.63 1,381.80 1,372.38 1,355.88 1,287.67
Year Ending Dec-18 1,736.00 1,733.03 1,712.93 1,678.91 1,538.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.63 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.47 0.52
Year Ending Dec-17 2.12 2.11 2.10 2.08 2.10
Year Ending Dec-18 2.72 2.71 2.68 2.64 2.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 7 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 6 0

