Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 426.49 445.67 381.00 372.71 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 477.55 656.59 380.55 313.29 Year Ending Dec-17 23 1,382.63 1,460.00 1,230.00 1,287.67 Year Ending Dec-18 23 1,736.00 1,933.00 1,523.00 1,538.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.65 0.70 0.60 0.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.54 0.57 0.49 0.52 Year Ending Dec-17 25 2.12 2.45 1.86 2.10 Year Ending Dec-18 25 2.72 3.16 2.19 2.62 LT Growth Rate (%) 7 20.13 27.30 10.80 28.17