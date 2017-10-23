Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)
WDIG.DE on Xetra
80.02EUR
4:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.65
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|7
|8
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|9
|10
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.19
|2.19
|2.11
|2.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|426.49
|445.67
|381.00
|372.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|477.55
|656.59
|380.55
|313.29
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|1,382.63
|1,460.00
|1,230.00
|1,287.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|1,736.00
|1,933.00
|1,523.00
|1,538.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.65
|0.70
|0.60
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.54
|0.57
|0.49
|0.52
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|2.12
|2.45
|1.86
|2.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|2.72
|3.16
|2.19
|2.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|7
|20.13
|27.30
|10.80
|28.17
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|322.64
|340.58
|17.94
|5.56
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|276.11
|274.89
|1.21
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|305.13
|309.01
|3.88
|1.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|268.35
|267.56
|0.79
|0.29
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|239.22
|241.32
|2.10
|0.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.47
|0.46
|0.01
|1.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.38
|0.39
|0.01
|2.31
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.50
|0.41
|0.09
|18.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.43
|0.40
|0.03
|6.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.36
|0.32
|0.04
|11.16
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|426.49
|426.49
|415.58
|401.03
|372.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|477.55
|472.41
|455.82
|330.76
|313.29
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,382.63
|1,381.80
|1,372.38
|1,355.88
|1,287.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,736.00
|1,733.03
|1,712.93
|1,678.91
|1,538.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|0.63
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.54
|0.54
|0.54
|0.47
|0.52
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.12
|2.11
|2.10
|2.08
|2.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.72
|2.71
|2.68
|2.64
|2.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|7
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|6
|0
