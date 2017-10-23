Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)
WEIR.L on London Stock Exchange
2,035.00GBp
4:35pm IST
2,035.00GBp
4:35pm IST
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+0.15%)
3.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
2,032.00
2,032.00
Open
2,025.00
2,025.00
Day's High
2,046.00
2,046.00
Day's Low
2,025.00
2,025.00
Volume
96,366
96,366
Avg. Vol
1,320,936
1,320,936
52-wk High
2,096.00
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98
1,514.98
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.21
|2.21
|2.42
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|2,292.27
|2,355.00
|2,234.00
|1,940.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,523.78
|2,810.00
|2,359.50
|2,047.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|92.30
|99.80
|83.30
|80.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|121.18
|149.00
|100.10
|94.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|28.82
|32.92
|21.30
|9.87
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,292.27
|2,290.78
|2,291.46
|2,253.80
|1,940.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,523.78
|2,525.12
|2,526.33
|2,476.41
|2,047.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|92.30
|92.32
|92.04
|91.67
|80.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|121.18
|121.22
|120.97
|119.55
|94.72
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|1
- Weir Group's biggest unit posts 13 pct fall in H1 operating profit
- European shares steady after touching 3-week high; Weir Group, Telenor lead
- Telenor, Weir Group and miners lead European shares to 3-week high
- Weir Group benefits from strong North American drilling activity
- Weir Group's Q1 orders rise as drilling activity picks up