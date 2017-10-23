Westlife Development Ltd (WEST.BO)
WEST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
241.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.75 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs239.60
Open
Rs240.45
Day's High
Rs245.00
Day's Low
Rs239.00
Volume
19,611
Avg. Vol
51,757
52-wk High
Rs282.80
52-wk Low
Rs152.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.33
|1.67
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2,341.50
|2,383.00
|2,300.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|9,348.55
|9,437.21
|9,226.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|10,585.20
|10,797.00
|10,325.00
|11,610.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|12,656.70
|13,014.30
|11,972.00
|13,225.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|-0.71
|-0.20
|-1.14
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|-0.05
|0.60
|-0.90
|1.58
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|1.22
|2.40
|-0.40
|0.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,480.00
|2,600.12
|120.12
|4.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,341.50
|2,232.67
|108.83
|4.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,322.00
|2,380.39
|58.39
|2.51
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,537.00
|2,312.95
|775.95
|50.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,284.00
|2,262.67
|21.33
|0.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.23
|-0.19
|0.04
|-17.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,341.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,348.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10,585.20
|10,585.20
|10,651.90
|10,603.60
|11,610.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12,656.70
|12,656.70
|12,688.10
|12,703.30
|13,225.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-0.71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-0.21
|1.58
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.22
|1.22
|1.28
|1.38
|0.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0