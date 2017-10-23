Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 6,591.39 10,856.00 3,918.00 5,178.02 Year Ending Dec-18 12 6,785.63 10,355.00 4,052.19 5,581.85 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.47 0.75 -0.16 0.63 Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.54 0.71 0.20 0.71 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 95.60 95.60 95.60 -3.41