John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

WG.L on London Stock Exchange

694.00GBp
4:37pm IST
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
691.00
Open
681.00
Day's High
694.50
Day's Low
681.00
Volume
487,717
Avg. Vol
4,217,221
52-wk High
909.00
52-wk Low
553.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.07 2.14 2.07 2.07

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 6,591.39 10,856.00 3,918.00 5,178.02
Year Ending Dec-18 12 6,785.63 10,355.00 4,052.19 5,581.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.47 0.75 -0.16 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.54 0.71 0.20 0.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 95.60 95.60 95.60 -3.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,591.39 5,155.07 4,612.62 4,648.93 5,178.02
Year Ending Dec-18 6,785.63 5,185.55 4,787.79 4,928.04 5,581.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.47 0.51 0.51 0.54 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 0.54 0.58 0.60 0.64 0.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

