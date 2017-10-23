Edition:
Wim Plast Ltd (WIMP.BO)

WIMP.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,289.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-38.20 (-2.88%)
Prev Close
Rs1,328.10
Open
Rs1,345.00
Day's High
Rs1,345.00
Day's Low
Rs1,285.00
Volume
137,265
Avg. Vol
10,830
52-wk High
Rs1,690.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,260.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 3,731.15 3,770.30 3,692.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 4,236.98 4,357.00 4,116.97 4,859.94
Year Ending Mar-19 2 4,939.17 5,185.00 4,693.35 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 40.37 41.03 39.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 46.18 50.40 41.96 55.28
Year Ending Mar-19 2 53.11 62.50 43.72 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 850.41 986.05 135.64 15.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 832.62 800.10 32.52 3.91
Quarter Ending Mar-15 967.19 1,032.48 65.29 6.75
Quarter Ending Jun-14 864.92 827.92 37.00 4.28
Quarter Ending Sep-12 627.02 669.68 42.66 6.80

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3,731.15 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,236.98 4,236.98 4,236.98 4,236.98 4,859.94
Year Ending Mar-19 4,939.17 4,939.17 4,939.17 4,939.17 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

