Diebold Nixdorf AG (WING.DE)
WING.DE on Xetra
71.00EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.60
|2.33
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|2,400.00
|2,400.00
|2,400.00
|2,612.31
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|2,450.00
|2,450.00
|2,450.00
|2,663.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|3.13
|3.41
|2.86
|4.02
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|3.66
|3.83
|3.50
|4.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|55.23
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|602.00
|602.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|605.00
|605.48
|0.48
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|680.00
|619.00
|61.00
|8.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|657.74
|640.22
|17.53
|2.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|559.27
|629.40
|70.13
|12.54
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2,400.00
|2,400.00
|2,468.50
|2,505.65
|2,612.31
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2,450.00
|2,450.00
|2,525.50
|2,576.83
|2,663.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings