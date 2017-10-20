Edition:
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIRu.TO)

WIRu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.12USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$13.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
62,980
52-wk High
$13.79
52-wk Low
$11.21

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 80.83 81.98 80.00 84.93
Year Ending Dec-18 4 93.87 101.19 83.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.59 1.59 1.59 1.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19.70 19.17 0.53 2.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18.96 19.49 0.53 2.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 18.19 18.66 0.47 2.61
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17.90 17.55 0.35 1.96
Quarter Ending Sep-15 17.70 17.70 0.00 0.03

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 80.83 80.83 80.83 80.96 84.93
Year Ending Dec-18 93.87 93.87 93.87 93.34 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.59 1.59 1.59 1.47 1.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.23 1.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust News