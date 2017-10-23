Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 12,612.40 13,377.90 11,846.80 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10,461.00 10,461.00 10,461.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 43,797.30 47,925.20 39,861.00 44,380.60 Year Ending Dec-18 18 45,652.50 49,999.00 40,054.10 47,299.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.06 0.07 0.05 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.04 0.05 0.03 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.18 0.20 0.15 0.19 Year Ending Dec-18 19 0.20 0.24 0.15 0.20 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.78 13.40 8.15 6.12