Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

WLN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
84,988
52-wk High
€41.21
52-wk Low
€23.36

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.32 2.32 2.35 2.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,602.55 1,625.50 1,588.50 1,524.35
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,735.75 1,775.73 1,672.75 1,617.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.17 1.27 1.03 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1.38 1.48 1.21 1.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.35 17.27 9.30 14.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 287.10 284.60 2.50 0.87

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,602.55 1,604.42 1,599.23 1,598.23 1,524.35
Year Ending Dec-18 1,735.75 1,734.11 1,706.28 1,702.94 1,617.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.17 1.18 1.17 1.17 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 1.38 1.38 1.35 1.34 1.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4 7 4
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2 13 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 11 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Worldline SA News

