Edition:
India

Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

WLSNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

41.03EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.03
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
671,293
52-wk High
€41.26
52-wk Low
€30.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 7 6
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.52 2.62 2.65

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 4,452.67 4,530.00 4,390.66 4,437.25
Year Ending Dec-18 18 4,529.82 4,745.00 4,360.00 4,569.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.26 2.30 2.18 2.23
Year Ending Dec-18 19 2.41 2.53 2.31 2.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.80 9.20 7.11 6.46

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,452.67 4,457.77 4,465.84 4,477.40 4,437.25
Year Ending Dec-18 4,529.82 4,543.46 4,556.96 4,568.70 4,569.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.26 2.26 2.27 2.26 2.23
Year Ending Dec-18 2.41 2.41 2.42 2.42 2.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Wolters Kluwer NV News

» More WLSNc.AS News