Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)
WLSNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
41.03EUR
23 Oct 2017
41.03EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.03
€41.03
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
671,293
671,293
52-wk High
€41.26
€41.26
52-wk Low
€30.65
€30.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.52
|2.62
|2.65
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|4,452.67
|4,530.00
|4,390.66
|4,437.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|4,529.82
|4,745.00
|4,360.00
|4,569.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2.26
|2.30
|2.18
|2.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|2.41
|2.53
|2.31
|2.39
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|7.80
|9.20
|7.11
|6.46
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,452.67
|4,457.77
|4,465.84
|4,477.40
|4,437.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,529.82
|4,543.46
|4,556.96
|4,568.70
|4,569.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.26
|2.26
|2.27
|2.26
|2.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.41
|2.41
|2.42
|2.42
|2.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
- BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance to divest Corsearch
- BRIEF-Cogent Economics announces alliance with Wolters Kluwer
- BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting acquires Adsolut
- BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration
- BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets