Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 16 4,452.67 4,530.00 4,390.66 4,437.25 Year Ending Dec-18 18 4,529.82 4,745.00 4,360.00 4,569.24 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.26 2.30 2.18 2.23 Year Ending Dec-18 19 2.41 2.53 2.31 2.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.80 9.20 7.11 6.46