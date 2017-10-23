Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 590.50 631.00 512.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 2,647.29 2,794.00 2,476.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 3,171.25 3,324.00 2,932.00 3,414.89 Year Ending Mar-19 4 3,686.25 3,888.00 3,508.00 3,938.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.80 0.80 0.80 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 8.48 9.80 7.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 11.15 13.30 9.70 14.91 Year Ending Mar-19 4 14.82 16.50 14.10 17.10