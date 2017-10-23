Edition:
India

Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)

WOHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

370.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.55 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs365.25
Open
Rs361.20
Day's High
Rs372.95
Day's Low
Rs361.20
Volume
22,752
Avg. Vol
23,282
52-wk High
Rs409.50
52-wk Low
Rs316.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.80 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 5 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.83 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 590.50 631.00 512.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 2,647.29 2,794.00 2,476.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 3,171.25 3,324.00 2,932.00 3,414.89
Year Ending Mar-19 4 3,686.25 3,888.00 3,508.00 3,938.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.80 0.80 0.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 8.48 9.80 7.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 11.15 13.30 9.70 14.91
Year Ending Mar-19 4 14.82 16.50 14.10 17.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 973.00 1,023.34 50.34 5.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 590.50 612.14 21.64 3.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 612.00 571.03 40.97 6.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 526.33 502.42 23.92 4.54
Quarter Ending Mar-16 383.00 445.00 62.00 16.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 590.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2,647.29 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,171.25 3,171.25 3,171.25 3,166.00 3,414.89
Year Ending Mar-19 3,686.25 3,686.25 3,686.25 3,717.20 3,938.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Wonderla Holidays Ltd News