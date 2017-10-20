Edition:
Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

WTB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,953.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,953.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
605,560
52-wk High
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 9 9 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 4 3
(5) SELL 2 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.68 2.68 2.56 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 18 3,129.02 3,155.98 3,104.24 --
Year Ending Feb-18 21 3,376.91 3,625.79 3,293.20 3,425.52
Year Ending Feb-19 20 3,629.99 3,748.00 3,556.70 3,686.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 21 243.81 264.00 197.10 --
Year Ending Feb-18 23 257.14 272.36 245.11 261.93
Year Ending Feb-19 22 276.50 293.04 259.40 286.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 6.87 7.90 6.50 5.89

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 3,129.02 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 3,376.91 3,367.95 3,368.05 3,365.19 3,425.52
Year Ending Feb-19 3,629.99 3,620.64 3,620.75 3,616.45 3,686.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 243.81 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 257.14 257.16 257.40 255.70 261.93
Year Ending Feb-19 276.50 276.61 276.72 276.21 286.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Feb-19 1 1 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Feb-19 1 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

