Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 18 3,129.02 3,155.98 3,104.24 -- Year Ending Feb-18 21 3,376.91 3,625.79 3,293.20 3,425.52 Year Ending Feb-19 20 3,629.99 3,748.00 3,556.70 3,686.75 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 21 243.81 264.00 197.10 -- Year Ending Feb-18 23 257.14 272.36 245.11 261.93 Year Ending Feb-19 22 276.50 293.04 259.40 286.58 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 6.87 7.90 6.50 5.89