Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 4,390.65 5,701.50 3,914.00 4,036.50 Year Ending Dec-18 4 4,360.77 5,500.50 3,927.00 4,093.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.82 2.91 2.75 2.55 Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.67 2.81 2.44 2.58