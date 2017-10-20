Edition:
X Fab Silicon Foundries EV (XFAB.PA)

XFAB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

8.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€8.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
155,324
52-wk High
€9.70
52-wk Low
€7.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 497.82 555.67 480.24 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 563.76 616.31 509.57 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.35 0.40 0.28 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.44 0.52 0.32 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.84 2.84 2.84 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 497.82 497.82 498.95 535.58 --
Year Ending Dec-18 563.76 563.76 566.54 592.53 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.35 0.35 0.36 0.36 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.44 0.44 0.45 0.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

