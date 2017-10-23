Edition:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)

ZEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

491.65INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs489.35
Open
Rs492.80
Day's High
Rs500.80
Day's Low
Rs485.05
Volume
4,161,942
Avg. Vol
2,129,634
52-wk High
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs427.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.12 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 16 16 16 19
(3) HOLD 14 14 14 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.46 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 15,698.70 17,527.90 14,823.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 17,966.00 17,966.00 17,966.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33 65,522.90 67,175.00 64,352.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 67,274.10 73,992.50 64,391.00 74,889.30
Year Ending Mar-19 35 77,561.70 87,311.10 72,647.00 86,479.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10 3.12 4.17 2.66 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 4.34 4.35 4.34 --
Year Ending Mar-17 34 12.31 15.40 10.32 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 14.88 17.16 12.20 16.98
Year Ending Mar-19 36 18.11 20.39 15.24 19.92
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.80 22.50 15.10 22.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15,233.20 15,402.50 169.29 1.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,698.70 15,279.50 419.18 2.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 16,438.40 16,391.20 47.19 0.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16,494.90 16,954.40 459.50 2.79
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15,355.00 15,716.20 361.20 2.35
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.58 2.62 0.96 26.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.12 3.04 0.08 2.59
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.06 2.61 0.45 14.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.15 2.48 0.67 21.29
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.74 2.26 0.48 17.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,698.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 17,966.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 65,522.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 67,274.10 67,343.60 67,364.70 67,579.80 74,889.30
Year Ending Mar-19 77,561.70 77,452.90 77,467.90 77,806.80 86,479.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.12 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4.34 4.36 4.36 4.36 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14.88 14.95 14.99 15.07 16.98
Year Ending Mar-19 18.11 18.17 18.20 18.50 19.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 1 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 0 4

