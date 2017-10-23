Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)
ZEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
491.65INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs489.35
Open
Rs492.80
Day's High
Rs500.80
Day's Low
Rs485.05
Volume
4,161,942
Avg. Vol
2,129,634
52-wk High
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs427.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.12
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|16
|16
|16
|19
|(3) HOLD
|14
|14
|14
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.46
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|15,698.70
|17,527.90
|14,823.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|17,966.00
|17,966.00
|17,966.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33
|65,522.90
|67,175.00
|64,352.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|67,274.10
|73,992.50
|64,391.00
|74,889.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35
|77,561.70
|87,311.10
|72,647.00
|86,479.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10
|3.12
|4.17
|2.66
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|4.34
|4.35
|4.34
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|12.31
|15.40
|10.32
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|14.88
|17.16
|12.20
|16.98
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|18.11
|20.39
|15.24
|19.92
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|18.80
|22.50
|15.10
|22.83
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|15,233.20
|15,402.50
|169.29
|1.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,698.70
|15,279.50
|419.18
|2.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|16,438.40
|16,391.20
|47.19
|0.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16,494.90
|16,954.40
|459.50
|2.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15,355.00
|15,716.20
|361.20
|2.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.58
|2.62
|0.96
|26.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.12
|3.04
|0.08
|2.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.06
|2.61
|0.45
|14.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.15
|2.48
|0.67
|21.29
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.74
|2.26
|0.48
|17.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,698.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|17,966.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|65,522.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|67,274.10
|67,343.60
|67,364.70
|67,579.80
|74,889.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|77,561.70
|77,452.90
|77,467.90
|77,806.80
|86,479.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4.34
|4.36
|4.36
|4.36
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14.88
|14.95
|14.99
|15.07
|16.98
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18.11
|18.17
|18.20
|18.50
|19.92
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|4
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises to buy 9X Media, its units for about 1.60 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India conclude closure of deal
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct
- BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt