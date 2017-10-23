Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 15,698.70 17,527.90 14,823.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 17,966.00 17,966.00 17,966.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 33 65,522.90 67,175.00 64,352.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 35 67,274.10 73,992.50 64,391.00 74,889.30 Year Ending Mar-19 35 77,561.70 87,311.10 72,647.00 86,479.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 10 3.12 4.17 2.66 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 4.34 4.35 4.34 -- Year Ending Mar-17 34 12.31 15.40 10.32 -- Year Ending Mar-18 36 14.88 17.16 12.20 16.98 Year Ending Mar-19 36 18.11 20.39 15.24 19.92 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.80 22.50 15.10 22.83