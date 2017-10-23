Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-18 1 2,860.00 2,860.00 2,860.00 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 3,532.00 3,532.00 3,532.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-18 1 2.40 2.40 2.40 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 3.10 3.10 3.10 --