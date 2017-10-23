Zee Learn Ltd (ZEEE.NS)
ZEEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
46.00INR
23 Oct 2017
46.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs46.00
Rs46.00
Open
Rs46.85
Rs46.85
Day's High
Rs46.90
Rs46.90
Day's Low
Rs45.85
Rs45.85
Volume
382,747
382,747
Avg. Vol
546,281
546,281
52-wk High
Rs51.10
Rs51.10
52-wk Low
Rs31.00
Rs31.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,860.00
|2,860.00
|2,860.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|3,532.00
|3,532.00
|3,532.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,860.00
|2,860.00
|2,860.00
|2,860.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,532.00
|3,532.00
|3,532.00
|3,532.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0