ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)
ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange
356.80GBp
4:13pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.40 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
356.40
Open
353.10
Day's High
357.30
Day's Low
353.10
Volume
45,901
Avg. Vol
903,338
52-wk High
401.20
52-wk Low
273.83
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.41
|2.41
|2.47
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|240.15
|245.36
|218.81
|218.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|286.73
|316.31
|239.88
|240.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|14.26
|15.80
|11.70
|13.87
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|17.13
|18.83
|14.48
|15.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|18.79
|21.96
|14.80
|27.65
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|240.15
|239.80
|240.17
|238.66
|218.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|286.73
|284.59
|279.76
|270.44
|240.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|14.26
|14.24
|14.20
|14.03
|13.87
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17.13
|17.10
|16.94
|16.61
|15.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
- BRIEF-ZPG says signed new long term marketing agreement with Connells Limited
- BRIEF-ZPG Plc says has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited
- BRIEF-ZPG to acquire DOT Zinc for 80 mln pounds
- BRIEF-ZPG buys property print marketing business Ravensworth for undisclosed sum
- Revenues rise at Zoopla as traffic hits record high