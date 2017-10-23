Edition:
India

Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (0003.HK)

0003.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$14.90
Open
HK$14.86
Day's High
HK$14.88
Day's Low
HK$14.80
Volume
4,219,261
Avg. Vol
9,395,720
52-wk High
HK$15.27
52-wk Low
HK$12.27

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0003.HK Market Views