China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 bln HONG KONG, Oct 12 LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.

Correction: Fitch Places Wharf on Watch Negative on Plan to Spin-Off HK Assets (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 12 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 8 September 2017 to reflect that Wharf has received the dividend from a subsidiary and to clarify that the HKD10 billion borrowings are total short-term borrowings. Fitch Ratings has placed Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The senior unsecured rating of 'A-' and ratings on t

BRIEF-Wharf Holdings declares special dividend * Declares special dividend as initial distribution in specie of 1.49 billion I-Cable shares registered in names of controlling shareholder cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: