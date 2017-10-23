PCCW Ltd (0008.HK)
0008.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.23%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$4.32
HK$4.32
Open
HK$4.33
HK$4.33
Day's High
HK$4.33
HK$4.33
Day's Low
HK$4.29
HK$4.29
Volume
4,754,535
4,754,535
Avg. Vol
7,688,397
7,688,397
52-wk High
HK$4.97
HK$4.97
52-wk Low
HK$4.15
HK$4.15
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek invest in PCCW OTT
Aug 10 Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd has struck a deal to bring in Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek in as investors in its internet media and entertainment unit, the company said Thursday.
BRIEF-PCCW Ltd announces investments by Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek in PCCW OTT
* PCCW OTT entered into subscription agreement with Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek
BRIEF-PCCW Ltd posts HY consolidated revenue (including PCPD) of HK$17.68 bln
* HY core profit attributable to equity holders of company increased by 38 percent to HK$1,430 million
BRIEF-PCCW updates on holidings in HKT Trust and HKT in issue
* Confirms that it currently holds approximately 51.97% of the total number of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: