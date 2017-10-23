Edition:
India

Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)

0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock

51.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.65 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
HK$52.50
Open
HK$52.45
Day's High
HK$52.45
Day's Low
HK$51.50
Volume
2,419,523
Avg. Vol
4,041,067
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO

* ‍Announces appointment Fung Hau Chung, Andrew, as chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Henderson Land to pay record $3 billion for Hong Kong car park site

HONG KONG Henderson Land Development won a hotly contested auction on Tuesday, agreeing to pay a record HK$23.3 billion ($3 billion) for a commercial property site in the heart of Hong Kong's central business district currently being used as a public car park. | Video

UPDATE 1-Henderson Land to pay record $3 bln for Hong Kong car park site

* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0012.HK Market Views