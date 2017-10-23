Edition:
India

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)

0016.HK on Hong Kong Stock

129.90HKD
11:48am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-2.10 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
HK$132.00
Open
HK$132.00
Day's High
HK$132.00
Day's Low
HK$129.70
Volume
1,722,407
Avg. Vol
3,634,726
52-wk High
HK$136.90
52-wk Low
HK$96.50

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties expects sales to slow after record year

* Total sales this yr projected at HK$41 bln vs HK$52.4 bln last yr

Continue Reading

CORRECTED-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties FY underlying profit rises 7.43 percent

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Hong Kong's largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a full-year underlying profit of HK$25.97 billion ($3.32 billion), in line with estimates, thanks to robust sales in one of the world's most expensive property markets.

BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties sets sales target at HK$36 bln for fiscal 2017-18

* Says it sets sales target at HK$36.0 billion ($4.61 billion) for fiscal 2017-18

BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties posts FY underlying profit attributable of HK$ 25,965 million

* FY profit attributable to co’s shareholders HK$ ‍41,782​ million versus HK$32,666 million

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0016.HK Market Views