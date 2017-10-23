Wheelock and Co Ltd (0020.HK)
0020.HK on Hong Kong Stock
54.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.80 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
HK$55.70
Open
HK$55.75
Day's High
HK$55.75
Day's Low
HK$54.70
Volume
812,284
Avg. Vol
1,005,451
52-wk High
HK$66.50
52-wk Low
HK$41.20
Thu, Oct 12 2017
China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 bln
HONG KONG, Oct 12 LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.
BRIEF-Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell sale shares of New Grade to Pace Ascend Limited
* Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell to Pace Ascend Limited sale shares representing all issued shares of New Grade and the sale loan
BRIEF-Wheelock and co declares special dividend
* Board resolved to declare a special dividend in form of wheelock further distribution in specie of relevant i-cable shares
BRIEF-Wheelock and Co announces conditional declaration of special dividend
* Declares a special dividend in form of wheelock distribution in specie of relevant I-Cable shares
BRIEF-Wheelock and Co Ltd says group HY core profit rose 6 pct
* HY interim dividend of 47.5 cents per share declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
