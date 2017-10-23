Edition:
India

Allied Properties HK Ltd (0056.HK)

0056.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.67HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$1.68
Open
HK$1.68
Day's High
HK$1.69
Day's Low
HK$1.67
Volume
364,000
Avg. Vol
2,773,949
52-wk High
HK$2.09
52-wk Low
HK$1.57

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Allied Properties unit as lender enters into loan agreement

* Itso ltd as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Allied Properties HK posts HY profit attributable hk$2,359.6 million

* HY profit attributable hk$2,359.6 million versus hk$752.6 million

BRIEF-Allied Properties HK expects HY 2017 profit attributable will increase

* Expected that profit attributable to owners of company for HY of 2017 will increase very substantially

BRIEF-Allied Properties Hk says ‍SHK Bullion, Obor Gp Inc, Walkers Nominees and other limited partner entered into limited partnership agreement​

* ‍SHK Bullion, Obor Gp Inc, Walkers Nominees and other limited partner entered into limited partnership agreement​

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0056.HK Market Views