Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd (0059.HK)

0059.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.96HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.00
Open
HK$2.00
Day's High
HK$2.06
Day's Low
HK$1.95
Volume
9,912,183
Avg. Vol
16,278,003
52-wk High
HK$2.36
52-wk Low
HK$0.67

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty posts HY profit attributable of RMB400.4 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of co RMB400.4 million, up 313.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings would record a rise in revenue and profit attributable for HY

* Would record a significant increase in revenue and profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty enters facility agreement with China Huarong International Holdings

* Company and China Huarong International Holdings Limited as lender entered into facility agreement

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings announces issue of bonds

* Company has on 25 July 2017 issued hk$70 million in principal amount of 0.1 per cent bonds due 2034

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings establishes medium term bond programme

* Company has on 16 June 2017 established a HK$1.50 billion medium term bond programme

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on listing of HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

* HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 to be consolidated and to form a single series with HK$750 mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty announces resignation of executive director

* Jiang jing has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pvAw2V] Further company coverage:

