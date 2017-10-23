BRIEF-North Asia Resources to record HY loss attributable in range of hk$110 mln to hk$130 mln * Group expects to record a HY loss attributable to owners of co approximately in range of HK$110 million to HK$130 million​

BRIEF-North Asia Resources proposes share consolidation * Board proposes that every ten existing shares in share capital of company be consolidated into one consolidated share​

BRIEF-North Asia Resources ‍entered a subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment​ * ‍Company entered into conditional subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment​

BRIEF-North Asia Resources Holdings announces disposal of stake in Topasia Computer Ltd * Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of Topasia Computer Limited