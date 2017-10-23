Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd (0061.HK)
0061.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.33HKD
1:29pm IST
0.33HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+3.12%)
HK$0.01 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
HK$0.32
HK$0.32
Open
HK$0.32
HK$0.32
Day's High
HK$0.34
HK$0.34
Day's Low
HK$0.31
HK$0.31
Volume
58,619,000
58,619,000
Avg. Vol
36,400,088
36,400,088
52-wk High
HK$0.36
HK$0.36
52-wk Low
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-North Asia Resources unit to acquire sale shares of Jcap Assets Management
* North Asia Financial Investment Holdings to acquire sale shares of Jcap Assets Management from Joy Pursuit for HK$6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-North Asia Resources to record HY loss attributable in range of hk$110 mln to hk$130 mln
* Group expects to record a HY loss attributable to owners of co approximately in range of HK$110 million to HK$130 million
BRIEF-North Asia Resources proposes share consolidation
* Board proposes that every ten existing shares in share capital of company be consolidated into one consolidated share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-North Asia Resources entered a subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
* Company entered into conditional subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
BRIEF-North Asia Resources Holdings announces disposal of stake in Topasia Computer Ltd
* Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of Topasia Computer Limited
BRIEF-North Asia Resources says Tse Michael Nam has been redesignated as chief executive officer
* Tse Michael Nam has been redesignated as chief executive officer
Select another date: