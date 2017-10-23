Edition:
India

Transport International Holdings Ltd (0062.HK)

0062.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.00HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$24.95
Open
HK$25.00
Day's High
HK$25.00
Day's Low
HK$24.90
Volume
60,000
Avg. Vol
141,206
52-wk High
HK$26.75
52-wk Low
HK$21.70

Select another date:
Market Views

