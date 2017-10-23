Edition:
Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd (0078.HK)

0078.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.59HKD
1:09pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$5.57
Open
HK$5.57
Day's High
HK$5.59
Day's Low
HK$5.56
Volume
197,771
Avg. Vol
822,668
52-wk High
HK$7.16
52-wk Low
HK$4.17

BRIEF-Regal Hotels International expects results of group for HY to be substantially better

* Expected that results of group for six months ended 30th June, 2017 will be substantially better

