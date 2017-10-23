Edition:
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd (0081.HK)

0081.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$4.74
Open
HK$4.74
Day's High
HK$4.76
Day's Low
HK$4.65
Volume
2,244,466
Avg. Vol
7,795,944
52-wk High
HK$6.16
52-wk Low
HK$2.48

BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group posts Q3 operating profits of about HK$280 mln​

* Q3 ‍total contracted property sales of group reached HK$10,593 million​

BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group's July property contracted sales amounted to HK$4,512 mln

* For July 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$4,512 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group appoints Yan Jianguo as chairman of board

* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans for April 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$3.03 bln

* For april 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$3,028 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

